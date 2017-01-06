The Iqaluit Humane Society was busier than ever last year, flying hundreds of animals down to Quebec for adoption, and, for the first time, taking in dozens from the communities.

The society measures how many dogs they move in terms of cargo weight. Since February 2016, the group has sent 1,500 kilograms worth of dog down to the SPCA of Western Quebec in Gatineau.

A further 500 to 600 kilograms of dog arrived in Iqaluit last year from the communities, thanks to a new agreement with First Air.

"My estimate is that it amounts to 417 dogs," says society president Janelle Kennedy.

Kennedy says they are very thankful to First Air.

"If we couldn't bring them from communities, I mean the only choice communities have is to destroy them.

"There's no one really to blame. I mean if the animals have nowhere to go, it's either destroy them or maybe they starve to death or maybe they freeze to death or there could be a worse fate waiting for them."

Ten to 15 animals arrive at the shelter every week, says Kennedy.

While most dogs the society sends south originate in Iqaluit, the animals flown in from the communities often take more time and effort. Dogs can get apprehended running free in the communities, and the society tries to find their owners before the dogs are sent south, says Kennedy.

"Sometimes we get really urgent calls. They'll have a litter of puppies or a couple of dogs at the dump in some community and they'll say, 'these are being shot today if you don't take them.'"

Even in cases like that, the humane society has been accused of stealing dogs, Kennedy says.

"Animal rescue is complicated sometimes. But at the end of the day we're all trying to do our best and keep the best interest of the animal in mind and we help owners as much as we possibly can, we understand what some of those struggles and challenges are."

Dogs aren't the only animals to receive a second lease on life because of the society's work. In 2016, they rescued between 50 and 60 cats.