Iqaluit house a 'total loss' after Sunday night fire

A home in Iqaluit's Happy Valley neighbourhood was destroyed by fire Sunday night.

Iqaluit's fire chief Luc Grandmaison said the fire started under the house, but that firefighters are still investigating the cause.

RCMP said there is no criminal investigation underway.

Firefighters arrived at the house 1659 on Qimminguat Court around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and it took about two hours to completely put out the fire. They were on site for around two and a half hours, along with RCMP and emergency services.

"Basically we were watching for the fire to extend on the ground floor of the house, which it did not, so basically so the fire was contained underneath the home, but it damaged the whole infrastructure of the house, underneath the house," Grandmaison said.

The housing supports are all gone, so Grandmaison declared the house a "total loss" at a value of around $300,000.

As there was no soot in the house, this means the contents should be mostly salvageable, Grandmaison said, but he says there was some water damage from the hoses.

The fire started under the house and destroyed all the housing supports. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

There were no injuries to three people inside the house at the time or the 14 firefighters who attended the scene, Grandmaison said.

He said the residents were alerted to the fire by a neighbour who spotted flames and they evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

"I guess the message here is, once you know there's a fire, get out, stay out and let the fire department help with managing the scene...to make it safer for all of us," Grandmaison said.

Red Cross is assisting the residents with shelter and other immediate needs.