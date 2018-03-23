Minor renovations after sprinkler set off at Iqaluit's Qikiqtani General Hospital

Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit will undergo minor renovations after a person set off the building's sprinkler system last weekend.

The incident happened Saturday around 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the hospital, which means the water damage is mostly limited to ceiling tiles in three areas of the first floor — the emergency department, records department and waiting room.

According to Dennis Stavrou, executive director of Iqaluit health services with the Government of Nunavut, staff turned off water to the hospital and put tarp on the health records in an effort to avoid water damage.

"No records were damaged," he said.

"There were some records that were wet, but the drying process was extremely quick. The staff were very, very responsive."

Stavrou said all of the hospital equipment has been tested and is in working order as well.

He doesn't have a cost estimate for the water damage, but said an insurance company is reviewing the hospital's claim and he expects the cost to the Government of Nunavut will be limited to the deductible.

"It's business as usual [at the hospital]," said Stavrou.

"The lobby looks exactly the same except some ceiling tiles are missing, so in all reality you're not going to notice much of a difference at all."

Nunavut RCMP said they were not called, and are not investigating the incident.