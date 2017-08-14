Iqaluit's new $300 million airport is now up and running, but the state-of-the-art building is connected to the city by an access road in disrepair, leading to questions about what will be done to fix it.

The airport is connected to Iqaluit via Federal Road, which was historically used as an access road to the town's metal dump. At well over 30 years old, the road has no sidewalks for pedestrians and half the asphalt is now covered by gravel.

"It's a common issue with all of our roads at this point in time," city councillor Kyle Sheppard said. "There's inadequacies all across town... the city does not have enough resources to address all the needs right now."

The City of Iqaluit has put out a request for proposals to complete work on the road.

Darrin Flynn, the assistant deputy minister for the territory's department of community and government services, says that his department paid for the engineering report needed to put out the tender, and that the territorial government will continue to offer logistical support, even though the city is responsible to pay for the upgrades.​

"Certainly while the city was having its financial difficulties, deferring maintenance on that road...happened," said Flynn.

But, he says that's changing.

"I think there's a been a definite improvement. We have been working with the city, and specifically with the city's administration and engineering department in order to assist them with the technical expertise to get this project done."

Sheppard said that he expects some improvements on the road to be completed by next summer.