Bear — a fluffy, husky puppy from Iqaluit — found a home just in time for Christmas.

But it wasn't easy.

Her new foster parents had to first battle an long-standing Iqaluit bylaw: "A household shall have no more than three dogs over the age of four months."

Deatra Walsh, Gerald Manning and their daughter Drew already had three dogs: a small pug named Peg who moved to Iqaluit with the family; a terrier named Jake that a neighbour couldn't care for anymore; and Tayo, the labrador-cross they saved from being sent to an Ottawa shelter.

Bear is joining three other dogs in the family. From left to right: Peg the pug, Jake the terrier and Tayo the labrador cross. (Submitted by Deatra Walsh)

"Needless to say, we're dog lovers. Or perhaps we're just crazy," said Walsh, presenting her family's story in front of City Council Tuesday.

"Gerald drove by the Humane Society ... last week, and he spied a puppy," said Walsh, explaining that they wanted to adopt Bear who was about to get sent to an SPCA in Quebec.

After applying, the family discovered the by-law was stopping them from adopting Bear.

The Iqaluit Humane Society only allowed the family to temporarily foster the husky.

'A flaw in our bylaw,' says councillor

Walsh gave examples of how the family takes good care of their dog family.

Her plea for an exception was met with much sympathy.

"It would be an honour for us to keep Bear." - 6-year-old Drew Manning

"We have a flaw in our bylaw that needs some attention," said Coun. Joanasie Akumalik.

Many councillors agreed, including the Mayor.

"I can attest that Deatra and Gerald are without a doubt responsible dog owners," said Mayor Madeleine Redfern, who explained she lives just a few doors down from the family.

The City's pet bylaw was first introduced in 1988. It was last amended in November 2016. The goal was to encourage owners to take good care of their dogs, and to address the loose dog problem in Iqaluit. There are no bylaws restricting the number of cats a household may have.

While most councillors were in favour of granting the exception, there were concerns that it may not be enough to address this issue in the future.

Deputy Mayor Romeyn Stevenson suggested a review of the bylaw by the public safety committee.

Six-year-old Drew holds up Bear, a husky pup, that is soon to be adopted into the family. (Submitted by Deatra Walsh)

Council voted to grant an exemption for Bear, and agreed to review the bylaw in the New Year.

With that news, 6-year-old Drew passed her mom a note.

It read: "It would be an honour for us to keep Bear."

Family waits for adoption news

"Bear is living with us right now, and as you can imagine with a puppy, making a mess everywhere," said Walsh.

"She seems to be fitting in well with the rest of the crew."

Walsh said she was happy with the outcome, and grateful for the chance to discuss their issue in a public forum.

The family is waiting to hear from the Humane Society about proceeding with Bear's adoption.