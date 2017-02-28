There will be two public consultations this week in Iqaluit on marine infrastructure plans in the community.

The first on Wednesday will be about the small craft harbour upgrades planned at the community's breakwater. Then on Thursday residents will be able to look at the early project design for the deep sea port.

Residents will be able to ask questions and make suggestions. Information collected will help shape the Government of Nunavut's application to the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

Both open houses will be at the Catholic Parish Hall across the street from City Hall and will start at 7 p.m.