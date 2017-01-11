Iqaluit city councillor Megan Pizzo Lyall has resigned, leaving two seats vacant on the eight-member council.

Pizzo Lyall was elected to a three-year term in October 2015. She says her reasons for leaving are straightforward: she has a job opportunity elsewhere in the territory that she couldn't pass up.

"I regret that I have to leave my position as a councillor... but I have lots of faith that there are lots of Inuit that are interested in being on council," she said.

She is the second councillor to resign this term. Last May, Gideonie Joamie stepped down, and his seat was never filled.

Now, with two empty seats on council, the city's mayor says there will be a byelection.