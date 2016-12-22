The 2016 Iqaluit Christmas Games get underway this week, kicking off on Thursday with a free holiday skate.

"[The games] are a very traditional event that has been hosted in Iqaluit for a long time," said Brittany Masson, recreation program co-ordinator for the city.

The schedule is out but Masson said more details will be released as the events get underway. She said people can expect to have a Christmas gift exchange, play fun, traditional Inuit games, and do some square dancing.

"The games are important for the community because they help to bring people together and it's a really strong opportunity to build and foster relationships," Masson said.

"It just helps everyone get out of the house, get together and mingle; get to see friends and family that they might not see all the time."

All the events are free.

Some of the highlights include:

Christmas Eve:

Nakasuk School will have a gift exchange, everyone is asked to bring a small gift. At Abe Okpik Hall in Apex there is a feast catered by Grind & Brew, plus country food, dancing and music.

Dec. 26:

Nakasuk School will host the Kakivak Games with MC Joanasie Akumalik hosting games and square dancing

Dec. 31:

Canada 150 is hosting New Year's Eve events throughout the day and the City of Iqaluit is hosting games in the evening. At midnight there is a Ski-Doo parade from Nakasuk school to the breakwater.

Jan. 1:

There will be a big feast with traditional food, games and the games' closing ceremonies.