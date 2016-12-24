As Santa is heading around the world today, volunteers at NORAD are already tracking him.

Santa began his route around 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning, heading to Russia first. When he crosses over into Canada later tonight he'll be escorted by CF-18 Hornets from Bagotville, Que., and Cold Lake, Alta.

"Santa's sleigh is very fast and he slows down so we can actually escort him," said Lt. (N) Marco Chouinard, a Canadian who's tracking Santa from NORAD's headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

NORAD tracks Santa's flight LIVE0:00

"When he enters Canadian airspace he slows down, and the pilots move their wings from left to right to say 'Hi' to Santa, and he always waves back. He's always excited to see our pilots every year."

Choiunard says while technology has come a long way since NORAD began tracking Santa 61-years ago, they still rely on Rudolph's nose to help them track Santa, since it gives off an infrared signature which helps the satellites pick him up.

Living so close to the North Pole, some kids in Iqaluit were hoping they'd be Santa's first stop. But when he gets to Nunavut, would a snow machine be faster to trek across the snowy tundra?

"Ummm. No," said nine-year-old Zack from Iqaluit's Nakasuk elementary school. "Because the reindeer have magic and the skidoo can run out of gas."

"Magic is probably faster than a machine," added eight-year-old Brooke.

Chouinard says Santa should be over the Eastern Arctic between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. He says kids should be in bed before then, or else Santa will have to skip their homes and backtrack, slowing him down.

Some 1,500 volunteers are on standby at NORAD ready to field calls and emails from kids around the world, wondering where Santa is throughout the night.

Last year was NORAD's busiest year ever, fielding more than 141,000 phone calls and more than 2,800 emails.

Curious kids can call NORAD at 1-877-Hi-NORAD or email noradtracksanta@outlook.com to find out where Santa is headed next.

