The City of Iqaluit has appointed an acting chief administrative officer, after it chose not to renew the contract of Muhamud Hassan.

Amy Elgersma, the director of recreation, will assume the responsibilities from Hassan, according to a news release issued by the city Friday afternoon.

"The council has chosen not to renew Mr. Hassan's contract," the release stated.

It said Hassan's contract was set to expire. It did not elaborate on why it chose not to renew it, stating that no further comment would be made because it's a confidential personnel matter.

Mayor Madeleine Redfern wished Hassan the best in "his future endeavours."

"I would like to thank the city for the excellent opportunity to have served the city and am proud of the successes achieved over the past three years," said Hassan in the statement.

"I will have fond memories of my time serving the City of Iqaluit."

The city says it's in a recruitment process to permanently fill the position, which it expects will take a few months.