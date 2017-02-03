The City of Iqaluit has called a byelection for April 10 to elect two new city councillors.

Two seats on the eight-member council are vacant following the resignations of Gideonie Joamie and Megan Pizzo Lyall.

Joamie resigned in May 2016, while Pizzo Lyall resigned last month.

The city has not yet specified the nomination period, but says to be eligible to run, candidates must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Iqaluit for the past 12 months.