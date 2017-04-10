Iqaluit residents head to the polls Monday, voting in a municipal byelection to fill two empty seats on city council.

Six candidates are vying for the two open seats: Dushyenth Ganesan, Stephen Leyden, Jean-Luc Nevin, Noah Papatsie, Kyle Sheppard, and Sutheat Tim.

Councillor Gideonie Joamie stepped down in May of 2016, leaving one seat on council vacant. After a second councillor, Megan Pizzo Lyall, left her seat in January, a byelection was called.

Voting takes place Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET at Cadet Hall and Abe Okpik Hall.