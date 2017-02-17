The nomination period for candidates running in the city of Iqaluit's byelection opens Feb. 20 and closes March 6.

The April 10 byelection will elect two new city councillors to the eight-member council.

The byelection was called after the resignation of Megan Pizzo Lyall in January and will fill her seat and the one formerly held by Gideonie Joamie, who resigned in May 2016.

Two nominators must certify a candidate's eligibility.

To be eligible to run, candidates must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old, and a resident of Iqaluit for the past 12 months.