Iqaluit RCMP say a man's remains were found after a boat fire on the beach by the city's causeway.

RCMP and the fire department responded to a call on Thursday evening about a boat fire.

"Human remains were located within the boat," says an RCMP news release.

Investigators have examined the area and no foul play is suspected.

The deceased hasn't been identified yet. An autopsy has been ordered by Nunavut's coroner's office.

RCMP say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iqaluit RCMP at

867-975-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).