Nunavut Finance Minister Keith Peterson will officially open Iqaluit's long-awaited beer and wine store at noon today in the city's liquor warehouse, which served as a liquor store until it was shut down over 40 years ago.

The opening comes more than two years after Iqaluit residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of the store in a referendum.

The votes came despite strong public opposition by many, including member of the Nunavut Legislature Paul Okalik, who resigned as justice minister over the issue, saying he "could not just sit there and accept" cabinet's decision to open the store while the territory has no alcohol treatment centre.

The three-year pilot project is part of a government-led strategy to reduce the harm of alcohol consumption in the territory by making lower-alcoholic beverages more accessible.

That was one of the recommendations made by a task force struck in 2010 to review the territory's Liquor Act. Its 2012 report, Halting the Harm, also noted a persistent opposition to making any alcohol available in the North, with some people suggesting a territory-wide ban on alcohol.

Others argued such a ban would simply fuel the trade in bootlegged alcohol, another scourge the beer and wine store is meant to disrupt.

The Iqaluit beer and wine store will open in a new extension of the city's liquor warehouse, which served as a liquor store until it was shut down in 1976. (CBC)

The store opening comes just days after The Snack restaurant began serving beer and wine during lunch and dinner. As of last Friday, customers there can order a maximum of three drinks with food. Customers younger than 16 now need to be accompanied by someone of age during the hours when liquor is being served in the restaurant.

A new microbrewery, Nunavut's first, is on track to open in the capital next year. It will sell beer directly to the Nunavut Liquor Commission and possibly export some outside of Nunavut.

Sales at the new beer and wine store begin at 12:30 p.m.

Customers need to be at least 19 and will have to set up an account in order to use the store. The store will be open Tuesday to Saturday, from noon to 7 p.m.