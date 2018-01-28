Since the Iqaluit aquatic centre opened one year ago Friday, more than 26,000 people have dropped in for a swim — most of them children.

"It was overwhelming and fantastic on the first day we opened, and we've had a great year since then," said Amy Elgersma, Iqaluit's director of recreation.

"It's great to see the dream of the centre come to reality. It took so many people to make this happen. It's hard to imagine Iqaluit without this centre."

The six-lane, 25-metre pool at the Iqaluit aquatic centre. (Kieran Oudshoorn/CBC)

On Friday, swimming was free at the centre. In addition to a six-lane 25-metre pool, the facility houses a leisure pool and water slide, a whirlpool, a sauna and fitness centre with weight and cardio equipment, a fitness studio for classes, a multi-purpose room and an elders' room.

Naturally, on a birthday, cake and cupcakes were available to mark the occasion.

Celebrations aside, Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern said the facility has gone a long way toward improving the health and quality of life for those who use it.

She said the facility always seems to be busy, seven days a week: "People are not only getting fitter, but they're having fun."

"I've heard lots of positive comments by children and families," Redfern said. "Employers are even saying it's making it easier for [employee] recruitment and retention."

Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern says the city remains committed to ensuring no one is turned away from the aquatic centre because they cannot afford it. (Kieran Oudshoorn/CBC)

Redfern said the city remains committed to the Jimmy Kilabuk Children's Recreation Fund, which helps make sure no one is turned away from the pool for lack of funds.

"This facility must be able to be accessed by all people no matter what age, no matter what ethnicity and no matter your income," she said.

Iqaluit's old pool closed in 2012 after it sprang a leak. Iqaluit ratepayers voted in favour of permitting the city to borrow up to $40 million to build the new aquatic centre.