A sign will go up at Iqaluit's iconic yellow airport Wednesday morning directing anyone who hasn't heard the news to the new terminal down the way.
After three years, a $300 million construction project had resulted in a new terminal eight times the size of the original — large enough to serve Nunavut for the next 50 years. The money was split between the new terminal building and overhauling air-side operations, including runway upgrades and new lights.
"Everything is actually working the way it's supposed to and we're hoping it's going to be a big success," said John Hawkins, director of the Iqaluit International Airport.
The new terminal is more spacious than the old one, and it has more services, including a cafe, a store and a lounge. The official opening ceremony will be held next month.
It's not quite goodbye for the old yellow building. Hawkins told CBC last month it will continue to house flight services and some government offices, and is scheduled for renovations.
Reach the new terminal by turning on to Ungalliqpaat Crescent, close to the Baffin Correctional Centre, on Federal Road.
