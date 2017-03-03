A new plan to replace the 30-year-old lighting system at the Iqaluit International Airport is drawing some concern about how exactly it will be built and what the impact will be.

A proposal submitted to the Nunavut Impact Review Board in January notes that the airport's current approach lighting system is out of date and doesn't comply with existing standards.

"Its length was shortened due to its proximity to Koojesse Inlet and extends only 273.5 metres instead of the prescribed 720 metres. Therefore, to comply with the current standards, the approach lighting system must be extended by 450 metres to the southeast into Koojesse Inlet.

"To extend the lighting structure into Koojesse Inlet, a breakwater (consisting of rubble) must be built."

That's expected to take two years, with work happening from July to November, employing about 20 people.

"The breakwater will present a small modification to local landscape and a new component to be considered by local residents when boating in the area," the proposal notes.

This map shows the water depth in Koojesse Inlet. (Iqaluit airport - approach lighting replacement project proposal/NIRB)

Public meeting to come

Several agencies raised concerns about the proposal in comments to the board. That prompted the board to ask for more information on just how the breakwater would be built, what impacts it would have on fish and whales, and how it would affect navigation.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada wanted to know what community consultation had occurred or was planned.

In response, airport director John Hawkins said he expects to be able to provide answers to the mostly "straightforward" comments.

"However, the fullest way to address the comment on public consultation is to provide a response which not only contains the materials we include in the consultation, but also summarizes what we hear from the consultation.

"This has not yet been undertaken, and we will need some time to organize a public meeting and to ensure that the proper stakeholders are able to attend."

Hawkins has been given until April 21 to respond.

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content