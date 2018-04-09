New terminal of Iqaluit airport evacuated after generator breaks down

The new terminal at the Iqaluit airport was evacuated late Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called, but no one was injured.

One of the generators on the upper floor of the airport broke, according to John Hawkins, the assistant deputy minister of transportation. The drive belt smoked up and there was glycol leak.

"It's a mess, but it's not a big health hazard or anything like that... I expect it'll be cleaned up in the next couple of hours," Hawkins said.

The generators produce some of the airport's electricity and contribute to heating the building. In the event it takes a while to fix the generator, Hawkins says the airport can rely on the city's power grid for its electricity.

Passengers collect luggage at old terminal

Afternoon flights were diverted to the tarmac in front of the yellow terminal to deplane and refuel.

Passengers were taken by school bus from where they got off the plane to the old terminal to collect their luggage.

Hawkins said to call the airlines Tuesday to confirm flights, though he says he expects the terminal to reopen as usual.

As of Monday night, the terminal remains closed.