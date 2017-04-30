The era of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk ice road in the Northwest Territories is officially over.

The ice road between the two communities closed Saturday, Apr. 29, the Northwest Territories' Department of Infrastructure announced on social media.

The #Tuktoyaktuk ice road is now closed for the season. April 29, 2017. #ITH #NWT pic.twitter.com/S0efDN7lyM — @GNWT_DOT

With the new all-weather road opening in the fall, this winter was the last time anyone was able to drive the ice road, prompting a rush of tourists during the last few weeks of the season.

Here's a look at some of the top stories from CBC News from this final season.

And some of your top social media posts.

