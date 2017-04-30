The era of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk ice road in the Northwest Territories is officially over.
The ice road between the two communities closed Saturday, Apr. 29, the Northwest Territories' Department of Infrastructure announced on social media.
The #Tuktoyaktuk ice road is now closed for the season. April 29, 2017. #ITH #NWT pic.twitter.com/S0efDN7lyM—
@GNWT_DOT
With the new all-weather road opening in the fall, this winter was the last time anyone was able to drive the ice road, prompting a rush of tourists during the last few weeks of the season.
Here's a look at some of the top stories from CBC News from this final season.
- British cyclists takes on 186-kilometre Tuktoyaktuk ice road during 'end of era' season
- VIDEO | The road to Tuktoyaktuk
- Family connections run deep for Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., road builders
And some of your top social media posts.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.