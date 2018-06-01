Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk highway reopens, but only for cars
The Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway is reopening Friday night at 7 p.m. to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg.
The Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway is reopening — but only for cars.
The Department of Infrastructure stated in a news release the road will be ready for travel at 7 p.m. to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kilograms.
The release explains the weight restrictions are put in place throughout the year for highways across the Northwest Territories and are lifted depending on conditions.
The highway has been closed since May 12 due to muddy conditions. It also saw half-day closures, between midnight and noon, for two weeks in April.
Department officials said they will continue to post notices about roads in the territory on its Twitter page. Up-to-date information can also be found on the territorial government's highway conditions map.
