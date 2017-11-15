The Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway opens on Wednesday.

The $300 million road project took about four years to complete, but has been on the minds of some for decades.

It was hailed as a nation-building project by the Stephen Harper government in power when construction started, and as a "road to resources" by some Northern supporters of the project.

Since road construction began, companies that were planning offshore development in the Beaufort Sea announced they were indefinitely delaying those plans. An Arctic moratorium on oil and gas development in the region in 2016 effectively shut the door for any near-term development, leading some to question how the cost of the road will ultimately be justified.

But the moratorium will eventually be reconsidered, and much smaller scale projects are already emerging to take advantage of the road's potential boon to tourism.

The road will have a permanent impact on life in the North as the community of Tuktoyaktuk becomes accessible by road year-round, instead of just annually via a winter ice road.

Dignitaries, including MP Michael McLeod, Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann and Health Minister Glen Abernethy, and media gather at the Yellowknife airport Wednesday morning before their flight to Inuvik. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

The road itself is a monument to civil engineering and construction, as it is built over delicate tundra and permafrost. Scientists from around the world will be keen to understand how a warming climate will impact the road — and the cost of maintaining it — over time.

Weather permitting, dignitaries and officials — including Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and N.W.T. Premier Bob McLeod — will assemble in Inuvik for the official opening of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway, and make the first official drive to Tuktoyaktuk where a community feast will mark the end of the community's rugged isolation.