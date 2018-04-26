Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway reopened after morning closure
North's newest highway closed early Thursday morning due to muddy conditions
The Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway has reopened after being closed earlier on Thursday due to muddy and slippery conditions.
The N.W.T.'s Department of Infrastructure announced the update on Twitter around 10:40 a.m.
The morning closure comes less that six months after the highway opened.
The Northwest Territories' infrastructure department confirmed the closure via Twitter at 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
The $300 million highway opened in November 2017 after about four years of construction. It was hailed as a "road to resources" by some Northern supporters, and as a nation-building project by the Stephen Harper government, which was in power when construction started.
At the time of its opening, researchers said that engineers will need to keep an eye on the highway for years, with some mentioning washouts as a major potential concern.
