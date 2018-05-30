Substance abuse working group to tackle drug addiction in Inuvik

The newly formed Inuvik substance abuse working group had its first meeting Tuesday. The 13 people who showed up want more action against drug and alcohol addiction in the community.

Joey Amos is manager of the John Wayne Kiktorak Centre, also known as the Inuvik warming shelter. He said alcohol, drug, and substance abuse issues are well known in town.

"I think the community really wants something done about it ... this is the perfect group to start working towards that goal."

Inuvik's warming shelter is set to close Friday for the summer. Amos said that with the shelter closed there will be more people living on the streets, struggling with addiction.

"If they are walking around doing nothing, then they are going to find something to do and they may end up doing something that they don't really want to do."

There is no drug treatment or detox centre in the Beaufort Delta region. Amos hopes future meetings will begin to address that lack of facilities.

The need for connection

Inuvik justice worker Kelsey Millar said people who abuse substances are usually trying to fill a need "and often that's a need of connection to community."

"If people in the community know how to work with people [who] aren't sober ... and still invite them into spaces and events and make those spaces available to them. That need for substances might decrease."

The next meeting of the anti-drug working group is planned for June 11.