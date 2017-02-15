A series of short videos compiled into a 13-minute television show for Northwestel TV, is bringing the lighter side of Northern living to a new audience.

North of Normal was created by Inuvik filmmakers Dez Loreen, Brandon Larocque and Brendan Callahan. They say the show pokes fun at everyday life in the North but is also "accessible to people on a global scale."

"We've got one [skit]

about buying dry meat. You know, how the government's regulations are tightening down on dry meat, so it's created kind of an underground economy here," Loreen says.

"And that was one of the jokes we played, sort of like [asking] 'What would that look like?' and just kind of having fun with it."

The videos were originally shot for CBC's Comedy Coup in 2015, a nationwide talent search where amateur filmmakers compete to have their show air on a comedy special. Loreen and his team placed 55th out of 225 entries.

Loreen says he's reaching out to more Inuvik filmmakers and actors to create new skits for future episodes of the show.

"We just want to make stuff that makes us laugh," he says.