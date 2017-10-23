Police arrested an Inuvik, N.W.T., businessman with a long history of drug and bootlegging charges after searching his home for the second time this year.

On Friday, RCMP searched the home of 65-year-old Talal Khatib and found about 500 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and 300 grams of powdered cocaine, according to a news release.

Police also found over $25,000 of cash and restricted weapons, including bear spray which is illegal in Canada.

Khatib, a local landlord and restaurateur, is now facing multiple charges including drug trafficking and weapons charges, on top of several drug-related charges that are currently before the courts.

​This was the second search of Khatib's home this year. He was arrested for drug trafficking earlier in January after police found hundreds of grams of illegal substances, including the illegal hallucinogenic plant Salvia, a psychoactive drug.

Police said people approached the back window of Khatib's home, asking for drugs as RCMP were in the home investigating a complaint in January.

In March, CBC News reported that according to the RCMP, Khatib was conducting business as usual seven months after being charged and released in 2016.

Khatib's history with police goes back to 2004 when he was charged with bootlegging, and in 2008 for drug trafficking. Both times, the charges were either stayed or withdrawn.

Khatib is in custody and will appear in Yellowknife courts on Oct. 25.