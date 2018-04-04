Inuvik RCMP looking for help locating armed robbery suspect

RCMP in Inuvik, N.W.T., say they need help finding a suspect in an alleged armed robbery from earlier this week.

Police say a man used a knife to rob the Corner Store at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. He tried to get cash from the clerk, but only made off with items from the store, according to an RCMP media release.

After taking the items from the store, the man ran east down Kingmingya Road, police say.

RCMP say the man shouldn't be a danger to the public.

Police say they're hoping to hear from anyone who was in the Corner Store at the time of the incident or anyone else in the community who has information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-777-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.