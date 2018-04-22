More than 100 people attend Inuvik, N.W.T.'s first Pride parade

It may have been –24 C in Inuvik on Saturday, but that didn't stop more than 100 people from taking to the streets in celebration of the town's first Pride parade.

Firefighters, families, politicians and RCMP are just some who bundled up to march through downtown Inuvik.

Before organizing the community's first Pride parade, the biggest event the Aurora Gay Straight Alliance had pulled off was a bake sale. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"It's a great day to be gay," laughed Britney Selina, who has lived in Inuvik off and on for the past five years.

Selina attended the parade with her girlfriend Katie Boyd, and their two dogs.

Boyd has lived in Inuvik for a little less than a year. She says she was thrilled to see multiple organizations showing support.

RCMP, families, politicians and Sparky, the Inuvik fire department's mascot, came out Saturday to celebrate Pride. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"It's nice to see that people just want everyone to be happy, and to be who they are and love who they love," she said.

Katelynn Crocker is a co-founder of the Aurora Gay Straight Alliance at Inuvik's East Three Secondary School.

She helped start the club last spring. Before the parade, the biggest event her group had organized was a bake sale. She said the big turnout Saturday exceeded her expectations.

Pride organizers say the turnout exceeded their expectations. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"We live in such a closed-off community and not everybody is so accepting but I'm really happy with how many people turned up," said the 16-year-old.

Crocker says that the club wanted to have an event for all ages — not just students — because she felt it was important that every LGBTQ person in the community feel included.

After the parade, people gathered at the school for speeches, performances and a barbecue.

Judy and Nadine Wagner moved to Inuvik nine years ago.

Judy and Nadine Wagner say they've always felt accepted by the community, but it's nice to see a parade. Here, they are with their two-year-old daughter, Melody Wagner. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

They attended the parade with their two-year-old daughter, Melody, and two-month-old daughter, Mila.

Judy said the town is a great place to live and raise their family.

"To be honest, people have been accepting of us since we moved here in 2009," she said.

"We actually haven't faced any issues since we've been here. It's nice to see a parade, but it's what we've been used to since we've moved here."