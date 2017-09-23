Elementary and secondary school students in Inuvik, N.W.T., took in a unique experience as part of the community's on-the-land programming: bagging a moose, learning how to butcher it, and, ultimately, sharing the meat with their classmates.

Take a look at all the steps of the harvest — from the land to the school — in our gallery:

East Three Secondary School students pose with their moose. Elementary and secondary students both take part in one hunt each fall in Inuvik, but it's rare for both groups to be successful in the same year. (East Three Secondary School)

Elementary school children pose with their moose, along with hunter Jimmy Kalinek (left). (East Three Secondary School)

Grade seven students at East Three Secondary School work on the ribs of the harvested moose. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The harvesting program is administered by Jimmy Kalinek, who shot the moose, and Mathew Miller, East Three's vice-principal and on the land coordinator. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Rowena Conley, left, and Amber Lennie-Ipana take a break from butchering their catch to mug for the camera. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Grade seven students at East Three butcher the moose. About 120 students in grades seven, eight, and nine got to take home some meat as part of the project. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)