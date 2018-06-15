Jury finds Inuvik man guilty of sex offences and other crimes

A man from Inuvik, N.W.T., who's been on trial for a number of violent acts against his ex-girlfriend, was convicted of four criminal charges.

At the Northwest Territories Supreme Court Thursday, a jury of six men and four women found the man guilty of two counts of sexual assault and one count each for assault and uttering threats to cause death.

The man was found not guilty of two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

CBC is not naming the man to protect the identity of the woman, which is under a court publication ban.

It would send the wrong message to the public if he were to remain free. - Justice Shannon Smallwood, N.W.T. Supreme Court

During trial, the woman had testified that the man was abusive throughout their four-year relationship between 2012 and 2016. But the man denied those claims and said she was lying.

The man has been out of jail throughout the trial but had his release revoked by a Supreme Court justice Friday morning. He will remain incarcerated until he is sentenced.

While the defence had opposed the revocation and the man had complied with his release conditions, Justice Shannon Smallwood said she had to consider the public's confidence in the justice system.

"In my view, it would send the wrong message to the public if he were to remain free," she said.

Smallwood also noted that the man has been convicted of serious offences and is likely facing a significant sentence. She also expressed concern for the safety of the victim.

A further court date on the matter will be set on Monday at 10:00 a.m.