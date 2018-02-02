Youth in Inuvik, N.W.T., will soon be able to take part in the Junior Canadian Rangers program.

Inuvik is the last community in the Beaufort Delta region to offer it. Meanwhile, Paulatuk is home to the longest running program in Canada and will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Canadian Junior Rangers Program this year.

"There's quite a few youth that's been wanting to join for so long, so I can't wait," said Junior Canadian Rangers Master Corporal Gail Raddi. She joined six years ago.

"My goal since I joined was to try get Inuvik rangers started," Raddi said. "But we couldn't at first because Inuvik had cadets and you can't have both programs running in the same community because they are from the same funding."

Gail Raddi, Junior Canadian Rangers Master Corporal (left) and Warrant Officer Craig Routery. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The Cadets program has disbanded, which freed up some funding. That was a big part in getting the rangers rolling in Inuvik, said Raddi.

Raddi said she'll learn life and traditional skills alongside the kids — there will be target shooting and safety courses, as well as plans to sew traditional fur hats and mukluks.

"With 700 plus youth of age in town ... We can set something up and have really good success and an anchor point for this entire area," said Warrant Officer Craig Routery.

How to apply

According to Raddi, applicants need to fill out a one page document and get their parents to sign.

They also need two pieces of government issued ID.

Sign up will take place at the Inuvik Youth Centre on Saturday from 11 to 2 p.m. The official opening of the program in Inuvik, along with the headquarters, will be Feb. 24.