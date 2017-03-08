Inuvik musician James Rogers, part of the Delta Good Time Band and most well known for playing the fiddle, will be honoured with a fiddle tribute at this weekend's End of the Road Music Festival.

"James was well known in the Beaufort Delta region and as far west as Alaska and into Nunavut… He was a great ambassador to our region. No one really knew how much we would miss him until he finally decided to be with the lord," said Louie Goose, a fellow musician and an organizer for the End of the Road Music Festival.

James Rogers attended every single talent show because 'he just loved performing,' says Louie Goose. (submitted by Daniel Rogers)

The End of the Road Music Festival is in its 14th year and Rogers had played at it every year. He died last October.

Goose said Rogers, who played guitar as well as the fiddle, would attend every single talent show because "he just loved performing."

At this year's festival, Rogers may not be performing but his memory lives on. Eight to 10 fiddlers will come together to play a tribute. Goose also said a special award to honour the contributions that he made in music will be given out to the Rogers family after the performance.

The fiddlers will include his son Daniel Rogers, who shared a special bond with him through music.

"I just was amazed at what kind of music he could make with that little instrument," Daniel Rogers said.

"That's what got me into playing the fiddle as well."

James Rogers and his son Daniel Rogers play music together. (submitted by Daniel Rogers)

He said he's happy that the festival decided to honour his father who was dedicated to performing around the region.

"Everybody around the Delta region knows him. Everybody knows his music. I just think that it's a nice thing that they are doing this for him because of all the years he played music for people here."

The three-day End of the Road Music Festival begins with a talent show on Friday night. Saturday night will be kicked off with the fiddling tribute at 8 p.m. at the Midnight Sun Complex.

Watch Rogers play with his Delta Good Time Band in 2008: