Ongoing research in the Mackenzie Delta is changing the way a common bacterial stomach infection is being treated, and now Inuvik residents are being recruited to help.

The Canadian North H. pylori (CANHelp) Working Group has been in Inuvik at the Aurora Research Institute for a couple of weeks, and will be enrolling people in the project until Saturday.

The research began in Aklavik nearly 10 years ago. Scientists found 55 per cent of residents tested had H. pylori, which is linked to stomach cancer.

Since then the group has studied other Delta communities and says the data is always changing and varies by communities.

"We really don't know what to expect, so we are looking forward to having as many people as are interested participate in the project and learning more about what the prevalence is in Inuvik as well," said Janis Geary, managing director of CANHelp Working Group, which connects University of Alberta researchers with northern communities.

Helicobacter pylori is a bacteria that infects the stomach lining, and it's usually spread during childhood when there's active stomach problems.

"It is linked with stomach illness, so the majority of people who have H. pylori infection will have a low level of inflammation in their stomach, called gastritis," Geary said.

She said that can lead to more serious health issues such as peptic ulcer disease and, more rarely, stomach cancer.

Many people who have H. pylori will have it for years with no symptoms.

Research into treatments

So far, the researchers have had results from Aklavik, Old Crow, Fort McPherson, and Tuktoyaktuk, and found that prevalence of H. pylori is around 60 per cent in those communities.

Four years ago, their research in Old Crow and Aklavik was used to update the protocols to treat H. pylori infection in the Beaufort Delta. In 2016, it was used to update the Canadian Critical Guidelines.

Janis Geary is managing director of the CANHelp Working Group, which connects University of Alberta researchers studying H. pylori with northern communities. (submitted by Janis Geary)

Geary said that previously, patients were given a combination of three medications. After hearing from people in Aklavik that they were going through cycles of getting treated and re-infected, they did a treatment trial.

"We found actually that the triple therapy, this HP-Pack, that was commonly used was only clearing the infection about 60 per cent of the time."

Now, other medications are used to treat the disease that are more effective — but they are hard to tolerate.

Geary said that their goal is to learn more about what treatments will be effective and better tolerated.

In March, the research team will be in Aklavik, conducting an eight-years-later follow-up to see if participants' stomachs got healthier after treatment.

"That will give us so much information about how eradicating and getting rid of this infection in communities actually might improve the stomach health of people there," she said.

In the summer, a group of researchers and nurses will return to Inuvik to continue their research and do endoscopies to assess stomach health.