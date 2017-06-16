While on her way to get ice cream Thursday evening, Ruth Wright witnessed a startling natural phenomenon.

She rounded a corner near Inuvik's East Three School and felt the blast of a whirling dervish of a dust storm.

"Holy smokes this is powerful," Wright can be heard saying on the video she shot of the phenomenon.

"I seen this flipping huge dust devil," she later told CBC. "At that time it was going around the children's park."

Drivers around her started to honk their horns she said, alarmed at the size and power of the dust devil.

"As it came across here, all the wind, and the dust and debris started swaying, and it was like holy cow… it swung off the road to the Perry building and it took all the stuff off the siding."

Wright said this wasn't the first dust devil she'd seen, but it was the biggest. Although she said it was scary, her first thought was to capture it on her camera.

The video she recorded quickly got over 13,000 views.

Ruth Wright witnessed a large dust devil in Inuvik, and caught it on video. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Big show but mostly harmless

CBC North meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler explained the dust devil occurred thanks to the warm day, with little wind.

"The sun heats up the ground quickly and therefore warms the air at the surface," Brauweiler said. "That pocket of air is less dense than the colder air surrounding it, so it rises quickly. This rising air stretches it upwards which enhances the rotation.

"The dust devil is fed by the hot air at the surface and will continue to rotate and move forward until it encounters colder air — and then dissipate quickly."

Kirk Torneby, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the main difference between a tornado and a dust devil is that a dust devil forms from the ground and is not as powerful.

"These are usually fairly harmless," he said.

"Even though you can get wind speeds up to 70 km/hour, they are usually fairly short lived. A few minutes is as long as they last."

Torneby added that with the debris and dust moving around, on-lookers should always make sure they are safe, and avoid getting in a large dust devil's path.