The first round of voting by Inuvik town councillors suggests the Mad Trapper Bar could be on its way to operating 26 Sundays a year.

Four out of seven councilors voted last night in favour of bar owner Rick Adams' proposal, which has faced some strong opposition from some members of the public.

But there's still a ways to go before the bar will be granted its request.

Council has to vote on the issue two more times before the decision is official, a process that could take months.