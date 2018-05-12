Inuvik greenhouse 'has Emily's heart in it': Beloved former staff member honoured with memorial

As the Inuvik Community Greenhouse reopens for the year, it's also holding a memorial for a beloved former staff member.

Emily Mann was the co-ordinator for the greenhouse from March to October last year, and was possibly going to return to the position this year.

In January, Mann passed away suddenly due to a pulmonary embolism, a blockage of an artery in the lungs. She was living in Winnipeg at the time.

"A lot of the fun stuff that happened last year was because of the great attitude Emily brought to this space, and it's why we are wanting to remember her this weekend, because it's difficult for some of us to be here this year," said Ray Solotki, executive director of the Inuvik Community Greenhouse.

"We miss her a lot."

Solotki said Mann was imperative to the greenhouse's success last year.

Mann was instrumental in creating the Arctic community co-ordinator internship program, where seven people were hired in seven N.W.T. communities.

Mann was also responsible for finding out about a Tangerine 20 contest, and applying for funds, which eventually saw the greenhouse win $5,000.

Planting seeds for Emily

The memorial, which will be held at the greenhouse on Sunday, is important to staff to keep Mann's memory alive.

During the event, they will be planting seeds in the Emily Mann Research Memorial Garden Plot.

"We are going to try and plant some quinoa this year. Emily had celiac disease. She wasn't able to eat wheat, so it's kind of a joke in a way, but also something that we want to see if we can grown in the North," said Solotki.

"Maybe in five years from now, people won't maybe remember who that co-ordinator was one summer, but we'll still have the research and memorial to her in some way."

Mann was also someone her fellow employees looked up to as they tried to become more knowledgeable about gardening.

It's hard being here without her, so this is a way to bring her here this summer. - Ray Solotki

Jenna Foster, who currently acts as the greenhouse assistant, moved north around the same time as Mann.

"I learned so much from her," said Foster. "She was always willing to answer any questions."

Solokti said the memorial will start at 2:30 p.m. and will include gardening, a choir performance and gluten-free snacks.

Many Inuvik residents weren't able to attend Mann's memorial in Paris, Ont., so Solotki hopes this will help bring them closure.

"This space has Emily's heart in it, so we just want to feel like she is with us in a way," said Solotki. "It's hard being here without her, so this is a way to bring her here this summer."

The greenhouse is also encouraging people attending the memorial to bring a donation to the food bank in Mann's honour.