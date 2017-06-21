RCMP in Inuvik say they have identified "a person of interest" in their investigation of vandalism at the Inuvik cemetery.

Police say five grave sites were damaged by a vehicle some time before Wednesday.

Tire tracks indicate a vehicle drove into the row of graves and then exited, knocking over gravestones and crosses, breaking a fence, and damaging flowers and other offerings left behind by loved ones.

Though they have identified a suspect, the RCMP say no charges have been laid and the investigation continues.

They're encouraging families of the people whose graves were disturbed to identify themselves to police.

Police are also reaching out to the public for help, asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call crimestoppers or submit an anonymous tip at nwtnutips.com.