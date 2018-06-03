Inuvik's 'Cake Boss' to defend title at national skills competition

Karis DeKwant is in the middle of icing two cakes in her kitchen on a Wednesday afternoon.

This has become her norm since the 17-year-old won the Skills Canada National Competition last year.

After winning, DeKwant launched her local baking business called "Karis Cakes & More" and has made hundreds of cakes and french macaroons for the community.

Since winning the Skills National Competition last year, DeKwant has made hundreds of cakes and french macaroons in Inuvik. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC )

"It's definitely made me better and that's another awesome way I've been able to prepare for skills — all the cake orders have kept me on my toes so I'm continually practicing those skills."

DeKwant will now be competing in the skills program one final time at the nationals in Edmonton from Monday to Tuesday.

She heads there Sunday, one day after graduating from high school.

DeKwant said it's bittersweet for her. She's been involved in the skills program since Grade 9, and made it to the nationals three times.

DeKwant recognizes it's not always easy baking in the North, especially when the ferry isn't in operation.

Making these stunning cakes isn’t always easy living in the North, says DeKwant. She makes four to five online orders a week for specialty items like sparkles and cutters. (Submitted by Karis Dekwant)

For part of this year's competition, she has to make a look-book of what she plans to make beforehand.

"I actually just came back from Edmonton a couple of days go and I had to bring back fresh raspberries and blueberries for the tarts I had to make because with the road closed here … there's nothing."

DeKwant also makes about four to five online orders a week in order to get specialty items for her desserts, like sparkles and cutters.

DeKwant's recent concoction, a cake adorned with flowers and a CBC North badge. (Submitted by Karis Dekwant)

Father-daughter duo

DeKwant's father Dave DeKwant is a minister at Lighthouse Community Church.

Together, they run a catering business through the church for events in Inuvik with proceeds going toward bringing kids to summer camps at Camp Yukon.

Karis and her father Dave DeKwant run a catering business through the Lighthouse Community Church raising money to send kids to Camp Yukon. (Submitted by Dave Dekwant )

Dave said it's been a great bonding experience for the duo.

"She does all the desserts and we will do all the cooking," said Dave. "To work together on that, is just a dream for a father."

DeKwant said she's happy and thankful that the program has led her to filling a need in the community.

"In town we don't have any little coffee shops or bakeries or anything, so I guess it's kind of my way of contributing to the community."

After graduation, DeKwant said she will focus on her business as she continues to save money for school.

She will be heading to Australia in January for a two-year discipleship program in children's ministry. However, Inuvik's cake boss said she still sees baking in her future.

The national skills competition begins June 4, with closing ceremonies on June 6

Although DeKwant said she'd like to win, she's happy she won for her town once already.

"I still look back at it like 'wow, I can't believe it.' I had the opportunity to win a gold medal and represent Inuvik and the Northwest Territories."