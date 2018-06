Photos

Inuvialuit Day celebrations in Inuvik mark anniversary of land claim signing

Residents of Inuvik, N.W.T. and across the Inuvialuit Settlement Region gathered Tuesday afternoon at Jim Koe Park to celebrate Inuvialuit Day, and the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement.

2018 Inuvialuit Day marks 34th anniversary of signing of Inuvialuit Final Agreement

Popular Now Find more popular stories