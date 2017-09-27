The way three Inukshuks displayed outside Terminal 1 of Toronto's Pearson International Airport have been re-assembled has angered some Inuit.

The pieces were purchased by the federal government for installation at the airport in 1963. They were built by Kiakshuk, an elder from Cape Dorset, Nunavut, and member of the West Baffin Eskimo Co-operative.

At some point after, the works were disassembled and transferred into storage. Recently, though, they were reassembled.

But some say the new configurations are disrespectful of Inuit culture.

Officially titled “Three Inussuks”, the work is not accompanied by any description of its meaning. (Submitted by Elaine Prusky)

A CBC Nunavut Facebook post of the photos drew dozens of comments, with many pointing out the structures do not resemble traditional inukshuks.

One inukshuk especially upset Piita Irniq, who has built several inukshuks across North America and served as a commissioner of Nunavut.

"It was put back together wrong," he said in Inuktitut. "The way it was put back together with very obviously legs or raised arms signifies an area where someone was killed or died by suicide."

He says places marked with inukshuks with raised arms were very rare and designated as dangerous places to be avoided.

He says Inuit should be involved in rebuilding the pieces or they should be taken down.

Airport unaware people were unhappy

Robin Smith, communications advisor with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, says he would like to see that happen, especially because before now, he says the airport was unaware people were unhappy with the current assemblage.

The inukshuks have been in their current location on the curb outside the terminal 1 departures entrance since 2002.

A Polaroid of the "Three Inussuks" in their original form taken for the airport's fine art catalogue in 1985. (Greater Toronto Airports Authority)

Irniq says he and Peter Katorka built an inukshuk for the Ottawa airport that is more pyramid-shaped with a peep-hole in the middle, which traditionally meant if someone looks through, they will be pointed in the direction of good hunting or fishing areas.

He says he believes this traditional meaning makes sense for an airport.

Smith says Toronto Pearson is like a front door to Canada for many people, so the airport wants to rectify the issue.

"We are very grateful to the people that have brought it to our attention because we are in a unique position to represent Canada and we want ... to make sure we can represent Inuit culture in the best possible way."

He says a team has already reached out to Irniq to develop a plan to improve the presentation of the artwork.

Though some of the Facebook commenters seemed to like the inukshuks as they are, as a way to acknowledge Inuit culture.

Or, as Helen Annie Angnetsiak said, they "may be signifying that Toronto Maple Leafs are dead?"