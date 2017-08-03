A man from Inukjuak, Que., was sent to the local health centre last week after he was hit by an off-road vehicle, released and then died the next day.

The man was walking down the centre of the road on the night of July 31 when he was struck by an ATV.

According to the Kativik Regional Police Force, the accident occurred at 11 p.m. and the man was taken to the local clinic to be treated for minor injuries, after which he was released.

The next day, the man flew to Puvirnituq, Que., but when he got off the flight he wasn't feeling well, so he visited the local hospital.

He died at 4 p.m. on August 1, according to Michel Martin, chief of the Kativik Regional Police Force.

"We need to investigate with the coroner's office. There's going to be an autopsy to find out what was the cause of death of that gentleman," Martin said.

He says it's too early to tell whether the ATV accident and the death are related.

As of now, Martin said no criminal charges are being considered against the driver of the vehicle. He said, so far, the police investigation does not indicate that the driver was at fault.

The victim was intoxicated, but the driver was not, Martin said.

"We try to always come back on prevention, to make sure people walk on the side of the street," he said.

Martin says in communities without street lights, police encourage people to wear brighter or reflective clothing and stay out of the centre of the road.