Skip to Main Content
Missing Inuk woman found, say Ottawa police

Notifications

Missing Inuk woman found, say Ottawa police

Ottawa police announced Friday they have located a woman who was missing for over two weeks.

Woman last seen on March 29, police said April 13 she was found safe

CBC News ·

Latest

  • CBC has removed the person's name and photo from this story.
  • Now that the person is no longer missing, their identity is not in the public interest.

Ottawa police announced Friday that they have found a missing Inuk woman safe and sound.

The 34-year-old woman was last seen on March 29. Police announced they had found her on April 13, after two weeks.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance in locating the woman.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us