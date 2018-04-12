Missing Inuk woman found, say Ottawa police
Ottawa police announced Friday they have located a woman who was missing for over two weeks.
Woman last seen on March 29, police said April 13 she was found safe
Latest
- CBC has removed the person's name and photo from this story.
- Now that the person is no longer missing, their identity is not in the public interest.
Ottawa police announced Friday that they have found a missing Inuk woman safe and sound.
The 34-year-old woman was last seen on March 29. Police announced they had found her on April 13, after two weeks.
Police thanked the public and media for their assistance in locating the woman.