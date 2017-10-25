Two-thirds of Inuit can converse in Inuktut, according to new data released today by Statistics Canada from the 2016 census.

Inuktut is the term for all Inuit languages, including Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun and Inuvialuktun.

Inuktitut was by far the most spoken, with 39,770 Inuit — 56 per cent of all Inuit — reporting that they are able to speak it. Inuinnaqtun is the second-most, with two per cent of all Inuit saying they can speak it.

Half of Inuit kids speak Inuktut as 1st language

StatsCan also found 55.8 per cent of Inuit children aged 14 and younger reported Inuktut as their mother tongue, while 65.2 per cent said they could carry on a conversation.

Among Inuit between 15 and 24 years old, 57 per cent reported Inuktut as their mother tongue; 58.3 per cent of Inuit aged 25 to 64 said Inuktut was their mother tongue; and among elders — 65 and older — 60.6 per cent reported Inuktut as their first language.

Language strongest in Nunavik

Nunavik has the strongest population of Inuktut speakers, with 99.2 per cent of Inuit there saying they're fluent.

In Nunavut, 89.1 per cent of Inuit can carry on a conversation.

In the Nunatsiavut and Inuvialuit regions, StatsCan reported only 21.4 and 22 per cent of Inuit could speak Inuktut, respectively.

Across all Inuit Nunangat — the Inuit traditional homelands of Nunavut, Inuvialuit in the N.W.T., Nunatsiavut in Labrador, and Nunavik in Northern Quebec — 83.9 per cent of Inuit were able to speak Inuktut.

Inuit population on the rise

In 2016, there were 65,025 Inuit in Canada — up 29.1 per cent from 2006 — with 72.8 per cent of all Inuit living in Inuit Nunangat.

Nearly half, 46.4 per cent, of all Inuit live in Nunavut, while 18.1 per cent live in Nunavik, 4.8 per cent in the Inuvialuit region, and 3.5 per cent in Nunatsiavut. About 27 per cent of Inuit live outside Inuit Nunangat.