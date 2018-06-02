Nunavut RCMP investigating after 4-month-old puppy dies of traumatic injuries

Nunavut RCMP are investigating the death of Spike, a four-month-old husky, that arrived injured to the NWT SPCA last month.

SPCA staff took to social media after Spike's arrival with pleas for donations to help cover the cost of medical care, because of the extent of Spike's injuries.

SPCA staff said Spike arrived with signs of abuse and are hopeful for an RCMP investigation. (NWT SPCA)

On May 1, according to the SPCA, the organization got a call about Spike from one of its contacts in Taloyoak, Nunavut. Within a day, the dog was on his way to Yellowknife.

Staff said Spike arrived with signs of abuse — his pelvis was broken in multiple places, there were injuries to his eye and he had major bruising on his back, legs and inside his stomach.

He died on Monday.

"We're hopeful that there will be an investigation into this incident," said NWT SPCA president Nicole Spencer.

Nunavut RCMP have confirmed they are investigating, but say the case might take some time as they gather information from people in Taloyaok.

Spencer urged anybody who might know anything about the abuse Spike suffered to contact the RCMP.

"Let them know so we can have a little bit of justice for this poor little pup," she said.