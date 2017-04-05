Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a one car-crash north of Yellowknife that sent the driver to hospital, Yellowknife RCMP say.

A small pickup truck left the road and collided with the rock face on the side of Highway 4, about four-kilometres outside of the city Tuesday evening.

The man was not seriously injured and was later released from Stanton hospital, according to an RCMP news release.

He was the only person in the vehicle during the crash, police say.

The highway was closed for about two hours after the collision.

RCMP officers are continuing the investigation.