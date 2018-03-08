The Ingraham Trail in Yellowknife has reopened to traffic after two separate incidents with tractor trailers Thursday afternoon.

Nancy Zimmerman, a spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, said one took place near Prelude Lake on Highway 4.

The tractor trailer flipped on its side across the highway and is stuck.

The other was a few kilometres away. That vehicle crashed and was leaking fuel.

No injuries have been reported.

The Infrastructure Department announced the highway was open to traffic shortly after 5:30 p.m. MT.

The Ingraham Trail is busier than usual with large trucks this year, as they deliver 10,000 truckloads worth of supplies to the diamond mines on the Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter road.