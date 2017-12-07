A new Government of the Northwest Territories fund will support language revitalization.

The Indigenous Language Revitalization Fund, launched in November, will award up to $250,000 a year for up to three years to qualified projects.

Angela James, director of the Indigenous Languages and Education Secretariat said the funding is available to Indigenous governments and groups.

This comes nearly six months after the federal government said it would increase the money it gives the N.W.T. to support Indigenous language services from $1.9 million to $5.9 million annually.

On Dec. 7 and 8 Indigenous language experts from across the territory will meet in Yellowknife to discuss Indigenous language revitalization in communities.

"The meetings are part of the big picture moving forward with the revitalization of Indigenous languages in the Northwest Territories," James said.