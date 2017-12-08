As long as splitting the federal department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada helps improve Inuit lives on the ground, Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, an organization that represents Inuit across Canada, says he'll be happy.

"But I'm not saying that just by them creating a new department, that there will be success," Obed said.

"We don't have any evidence … yet, so I'm leaving the door open."

Following on a commitment made in August, the government on Monday said the department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada would be no more. Two new departments will replace it: the Department of Indigenous Services, led by Minister Jane Philpott; and the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, led by Minister Carolyn Bennett.

Philpott's department will oversee government programs for mainly status First Nations, but will also inherit infrastructure, housing and health files. Bennett's department is tasked with advancing land claims and Indigenous self-governance.

For decades, Inuit have "fallen through the cracks" in the realm of federal funding decisions for Indigenous people, because Inuit don't live on or off a reserve and they don't fall under the Indian Act, said Obed.

"In the past, it isn't that the federal government was trying to exclude Inuit — it just didn't know how to do its own job," said Obed.

"This new department is, in many ways, making up for that."

Obed hopes the new Department of Indigenous Services will help create Inuit-specific services and programs for his people.

Obed said it's an opportunity for Philpott to seek Inuit-specific dollars for housing, and a strategy to eliminate tuberculosis among Inuit, in the upcoming 2018 budget.

He added that Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has a good working relationship with both Philpott and Bennett. He said he received word from both ministers the split won't interrupt programs and relationships already in place.

When asked what difference the departmental split makes for Inuit, Philpott referred to the existing Inuit-to-Crown partnership signed earlier this year, and said she'll continue to work directly with Inuit leaders to discuss priorities.