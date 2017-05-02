Keith Dohey has been acquitted on a charge of impaired driving after the Crown decided not to present more evidence at his trial, and recommended the judge find him not guilty.

The Hay River town councillor was charged with impaired driving in July 2015. He pleaded not guilty and his trial in Hay River territorial court began in October of last year.

Earlier this month prosecutors lost crucial evidence in the case when the judge tossed the results of a breathalyzer test.

On Tuesday the Crown decided not to pursue the charge.

During the trial, police testified that Dohey was seen driving erratically at 1:40 a.m. A breathalyzer test showed his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Dohey's defence said the councillor wasn't given adequate access to a lawyer on the night he was arrested.

His lawyer also argued the tests should not have been done because there was open alcohol in Dohey's truck, and if he had been drinking just before the test was administered, it could skew the results.

In July 2015, Dohey apologized for his actions on his private Facebook page.

Dohey said he made a "terrible mistake" by driving home after drinking. He called his actions reckless, irresponsible, inconsiderate and selfish, and said he was raised to take responsibility for his actions and own up to his mistakes.

When contacted by CBC, Dohey declined to comment on Tuesday's verdict.