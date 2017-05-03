The Nunavut RCMP says it entered a home in Igloolik on Tuesday just as a 16-year-old boy was pointing a rifle at another person.

The youth was disarmed before the firearm could be discharged.

"I believe it was physically removed with force," RCMP spokesperson David Lawson told CBC.

No one was reported hurt and the teenager was arrested without further incident.

"These types of incidents are extremely stressful and challenging to deal with." the RCMP said in a press release.

"The police continually strive to achieve an end result such as this, where nobody is hurt or injured,"

The 16-year-old remains in custody and faces numerous firearms related charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon,.

RCMP continue to investigate.

The youth's bail hearing is set for Wednesday.